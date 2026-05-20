What's Going On With SanDisk Stock Wednesday?

The Nasdaq is up 0.73% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.37%.

Investor sentiment also strengthened after Citi Research reiterated its Buy rating on SanDisk and raised its price forecast to $2,025, citing ongoing enterprise SSD shortages, rising AI data center demand and the company's $6 billion share repurchase program.

Citi additionally highlighted strong results from Kioxia Holdings Corporation, SanDisk's Japanese memory partner, and said NAND demand could outpace supply through 2027.

Technical Analysis

The longer-term trend remains firmly bullish: SNDK is trading 11.7% above its 20-day SMA, 47.7% above its 50-day SMA, 94% above its 100-day SMA, and 224.1% above its 200-day SMA. Those are "extended" distances, but they also show buyers have consistently defended pullbacks for months.

The moving-average structure is also constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA—classic trend confirmation across timeframes. In plain terms, the short-, medium-, and long-term averages are all stacked in the same direction, which is what trend traders want to see.

For momentum, MACD is the key tell right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing. MACD is essentially a "trend momentum" gauge—when it's below the signal line, it often means rallies can start to fade unless buyers quickly regain control.

Zooming out, May marked the recent swing high and also the 52-week high, while March set the most recent swing low—so the stock is still working within a strong uptrend channel even as momentum has softened. If buyers can keep price elevated above the faster averages, the chart can stay in "buy-the-dip" mode; if not, the next test typically becomes whether the 20-day/50-day zone can catch the pullback.

Key Resistance: $1600.00 — a round-number ceiling that also matches the 52-week high area from May, where prior upside stalled

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $1064.11. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises forecast to $2025.00) (May 19)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $2025.00) (May 19) Bernstein : Outperform (Raises forecast to $1700.00) (May 4)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $1700.00) (May 4) Citigroup: Buy (Raises forecast to $1300.00) (May 1)

Price Action

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were up 2.45% at $1417.22 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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