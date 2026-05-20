What Is Going On With Micron Stock On Wednesday?

Analysts Raise Micron Targets On AI-Driven Demand

Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes said the rally in chip stocks still has room to run, citing sustained demand for AI infrastructure, supply bottlenecks, and long-term agreements that could make semiconductor earnings more predictable.

Reitzes raised his Micron price forecast to $1,100 from $700, while BofA Securities also lifted its forecast to $950 from $500.

BofA analyst Vivek Arya cited stronger confidence in long-term AI infrastructure spending and tightening memory supply conditions.

Arya said rising capital intensity, advanced packaging bottlenecks, power constraints, and geopolitical pressures are creating structurally tighter supply conditions across the memory market.

He also noted that Micron plans to spend more than $25 billion in fiscal 2026 capital expenditures, while major supply additions from projects like the Idaho fabrication facility and Singapore advanced packaging plant may not arrive until 2027 or later.

Micron Benefits From Memory And AI Infrastructure Growth

Micron remains one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, with its business centered on DRAM memory chips and NAND flash storage products.

The company supplies chips across multiple end markets, including AI-focused data centers, smartphones, consumer electronics, automotive systems, and industrial applications.

The broader semiconductor rally also gained support from stronger premarket sentiment, with the Nasdaq-tracking QQQ ETF rising 0.70% before the opening bell.

Technical Analysis

Micron's chart is still in "trend mode," with price extended above every major moving average: about 14.9% above the 20-day SMA ($629.79), 45.1% above the 50-day SMA ($498.65), and 131.2% above the 200-day SMA ($312.96). That kind of separation typically means dip-buyers are in control, but it also raises the risk of sharper pullbacks if momentum cools.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, suggesting upside pressure is rebuilding versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD stays above its signal line, it usually means buyers are gaining the upper hand even if the stock chops around.

The longer-term structure remains bullish, reinforced by the 20-day SMA holding above the 50-day SMA and the golden cross (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) that occurred in June 2025. Key turning points to keep in mind: the stock put in a swing low in March, then pushed to a swing high and a 52-week high in May, when RSI also entered overbought territory—useful context for why breakouts can be followed by consolidation.

Key Resistance: $818.50 — near the 52-week high zone ($818.67), where prior supply can reappear if the stock retests the peak

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 24, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $19.01 (Up from $1.91 YoY)

: $19.01 (Up from $1.91 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $33.60 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY)

: $33.60 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 33.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $620.43. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $840.00) (May 19)

: Buy (Raises Target to $840.00) (May 19) Melius Research : Buy (Raises Target to $1100.00) (May 19)

: Buy (Raises Target to $1100.00) (May 19) Mizuho: Outperform (Raises Target to $800.00) (May 19)

Price Action

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were up 4.25% at $728.42 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock