Intel has redirected Intel 7 capacity toward higher-margin server and industrial chips tied to growing AI demand, according to a Tom's Hardware report citing Nikkei Asia.

The report said some OEMs are being pushed to redesign systems around Panther Lake and Wildcat Lake processors or risk losing chip allocations altogether.

Executives cited in the report said the shift could raise costs and extend development timelines as manufacturers adapt to the newer premium chips.

Intel Technical Analysis

Intel is still in a strong longer-term uptrend, and the chart is telling that story clearly: the stock is trading 14% above its 20-day SMA ($101.92) and 154.2% above its 200-day SMA ($45.69). That kind of separation typically signals persistent dip-buying, but it can also raise the bar for fresh upside follow-through without a pause.

The trend structure remains constructive with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross that formed in August 2025 (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) continues to act as a longer-term bullish backdrop. In plain terms, those crossovers usually show that intermediate demand has taken control from the longer-term downtrend regime.

For momentum, MACD is the key tell right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing. For non-technical readers, MACD is a way to gauge whether momentum is strengthening or fading, and being below the signal line often means rallies can get choppier unless buyers reassert control.

The nearby technical "line in the sand" on the upside is the prior high area: a push toward the 52-week high ($132.75) would put the stock back into breakout territory, while failure to build above recent pivots can keep price trapped in a digestion phase. On the downside, the first area traders often watch is the 20-day zone around $102, since strong trends frequently retest that average during normal pullbacks.

Key Resistance: $133.00 — a round-number area sitting right on top of the 52-week high zone where rebounds can stall

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $77.65. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises forecast to $130.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $130.00) (May 18) Benchmark : Buy (Raises forecast to $140.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $140.00) (May 18) Mizuho: Neutral (Raises forecast to $124.00) (May 12)

Intel Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 4.97% at $116.31 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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