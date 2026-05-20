Analog Devices Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

Analog Devices reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.09 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.90. Revenue rose 37.2% year over year to $3.62 billion, ahead of the $3.51 billion consensus estimate.

Earnings increased 67% from the prior-year quarter, supported by strong growth across the semiconductor company’s business segments.

Analog Devices forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.15 to $3.45 per share, above the analyst consensus estimate of $3.00. The company also projected revenue of $3.8 billion to $4 billion, topping estimates of $3.62 billion.

The company expects GAAP earnings of $2.45 to $2.75 per share for the quarter, compared with Wall Street expectations of $2.23 per share.

Empower Semiconductor Acquisition Expands AI Portfolio

On Tuesday, Analog Devices announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor to expand its AI power management portfolio.

The deal strengthens ADI’s integrated voltage regulator and silicon capacitor technologies used in AI data centers and high-performance computing systems.

ADI said the acquisition will help address growing power density and thermal challenges tied to next-generation AI infrastructure. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

As of the fiscal second quarter ended May 2, 2026, Analog Devices reported $2.437 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Analog Devices Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Moving Averages

The bigger-picture trend remains bullish: ADI is trading 2.6% above its 20-day SMA ($407.22), 16% above its 50-day SMA ($360.33), and 43.1% above its 200-day SMA ($292.17), keeping the longer-term uptrend intact. The 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA reinforces that the intermediate trend is still pointed up.

Momentum is the part that’s flashing caution right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. In plain English, MACD compares shorter- and longer-term trend momentum, and being below the signal line often shows the move is losing steam.

From a structure standpoint, the July 2025 golden cross (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) continues to support the longer-term bull case, but the stock’s May swing high/52-week high area is still acting like an overhead “decision zone.” If ADI can’t push through that area, traders often look for a pullback toward more “defensible” moving-average support.

Key Support: $341.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and it sits close to the broader moving-average support zone (near the 100-day SMA at $337.99)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $399.16. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Raises forecast to $450.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $450.00) (May 18) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises forecast to $470.00) (May 13)

: Overweight (Raises forecast to $470.00) (May 13) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Raises forecast to $510.00) (May 13)

Analog Devices ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weights

Significance: Because ADI carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ADI Stock Trades Higher In Premarket

ADI Stock Price Activity: Analog Devices shares were up 0.44% at $416.14 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock