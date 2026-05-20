EXCLUSIVE: Draganfly, F4DI Selected For Rapid Counter-Drone Defense System Development

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) and F4 Defense International (F4DI) on Wednesday announced their selection for an initial development contract from DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory.

The contract covers an integrated counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) platform. The financial terms of the contract were not diclosed.

The system uses AI-enabled identification, aerial surveillance, and coordinated mitigation to detect, track, target, and defeat hostile drones.

Integrated Counter-Drone Platform

The system will integrate Draganfly's tethered aerial platform technology with drone identification, targeting, and defeat capabilities.

The platform will provide persistent aerial surveillance, real-time situational awareness, and coordinated drone mitigation across airborne and ground-based systems.

The platform will use AI-enabled drone detection and tracking alongside tethered airborne surveillance and targeting.

It will also support electronic and kinetic defeat coordination with rapid deployment for expeditionary and fixed-site operations.

Defense Expansion Strategy

CEO Cameron Chell said, "This program represents another important step in Draganfly's continued expansion into advanced defense and force-protection technologies."

F4DI COO Dave Fairfax said the collaboration is focused on delivering a scalable system tailored to evolving counter-drone defense requirements through integrated sensing, targeting, and defeat capabilities.

Initial Development Phase

The initial phase of the contract will focus on systems integration, operational capability development, and field evaluations.

Draganfly continues to expand its defense and security business through autonomous systems, AI-enabled platforms, and tactical ISR technologies. The company also develops mission-critical drone solutions for military and public safety agencies.

Price Action: DPRO shares were trading 0.95% higher at $5.32 in the premarket session on Wednesday.

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