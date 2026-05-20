Zeta Global Momentum Score Surges As It Joins Snowflake-Led OSI Push To Standardize Enterprise AI Data

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) stock saw a sharp surge in its momentum score, jumping from 27.38 to 80.5 on a week-over-week basis.

A momentum score is a measure that tracks how strongly a stock is trending by analyzing recent price movements and trading volume, helping indicate the strength of its current upward or downward trend.

Zeta Global Joins OSI To Standardize AI Data

Zeta Global announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open-source initiative led by Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) to standardize data definitions across enterprise systems.

The initiative aimed to build a vendor-neutral semantic model that ensured consistent metrics across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning tools.

It also focused on creating a unified, open format for semantic metadata to improve interoperability between systems.

Zeta said the effort was expected to simplify data exchange, reduce operational complexity and support broader adoption of AI and business intelligence tools across industries.

Zeta Global CTO Says AI Needs Trusted Data

CTO and Head of Product at Zeta Global, Christian Monberg, said, "AI is only as effective as the data it can trust."

He added that fragmented data definitions reduce confidence in analytics and AI systems, especially at scale.

Zeta said that as part of the Open Semantic Interchange, it would help develop a shared standard for semantic models to improve data interoperability and reduce integration friction for enterprise customers.

Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake, said the collaboration aimed to establish a unified semantic data standard to ensure consistency and clarity across the broader ecosystem.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings data shows a detailed view of Zeta Global Holdings Corp's price structure, with short-, medium- and long-term trends all indicating positive momentum based on the latest data.

Zeta Global Seen As Undervalued AI Play

Shay Boloor said the company is becoming more important as AI marketing still relies on accurate customer identity data, especially as third-party cookies disappear.

He added that Zeta's SuperGraph and Athena tools could become more valuable for large-scale targeting and personalization.

Lupton Capital CEO Jonah Lupton said Zeta could be 60%–80% undervalued, noting it trades at about 10x EBITDA but could justify a higher valuation if it maintains strong profit growth.

Price Action

Zeta Global closed at $18.30, down 4.64% on Tuesday, and down 0.05% in pre-market trading on Wednesday at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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