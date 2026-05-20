JB Pritzker Hails Rivian R2 Production, Says He Has Reserved The 'Made In Illinois' Tesla Model Y Rival

‘Made In Illinois’

“Made in Illinois,” Pritzker said in a post on X on Tuesday, sharing that the Normal, Illinois, plant, which earlier belonged to Japanese automaker Mitsubishi, had been closed for a decade.

“Creating jobs in Central Illinois, strengthening our manufacturing, and leading the pack in the EV industry,” Pritzker said.

Big Day For Rivian

The Illinois governor said that he was “excited” about Rivian’s production ramp and that he knew a lot of people who had “put in their deposit” for the R2, including himself. “I’m in line too,” Pritzker said. “Today’s a big day for Rivian. It’s a big day for the state of Illinois,” he said.

Rivian R2 Customer Deliveries, Amazon Deal

During the first quarter of 2026 earnings call, Rivian shared that it would begin customer deliveries in the “coming weeks.” Rivian’s first-quarter production figures came in at 10,236 vehicles, while its deliveries for the same period stood at 10,365 vehicles.

Meanwhile, reviews of the R2 crossover have been positive, with YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, sharing that it could be a successor to the Tesla Model Y.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Rivian offers Satisfactory Momentum and provides a favorable price trend in the Short and Long term.

Price Action: RIVN declined 2.92% to $12.96 during the pre-market trading on Wednesday.

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Photo courtesy: Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock