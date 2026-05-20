AI Glasses Debut At Google I/O 2026

Google and Samsung introduced their first AI smart glasses at Google I/O 2026, developed in partnership with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

The device is designed to bring AI assistance into everyday eyewear rather than relying on phones or screens.

Powered By Android XR Platform

The glasses run on Google's Android XR system and are designed to connect with both Android and iOS smartphones.

The platform enables the device to act as a companion for notifications, navigation and other daily tasks.

Gemini AI Brings Hands-Free Assistance

At the core of the glasses is Google's Gemini AI assistant. Users can issue voice commands to get directions, summarize messages, manage schedules and receive nearby recommendations.

The system is also capable of interpreting the user's surroundings in real time using the built-in camera.

Real-Time Translation

A key feature is live translation, which can convert spoken conversations instantly and translate visible text such as signs and menus.

The glasses also include a built-in camera with an LED indicator, allowing users to capture photos and videos while maintaining transparency for bystanders.

Two Designs, Ecosystem Integration

Samsung and its partners will offer two design styles—one fashion-forward and another more traditional. The glasses are also optimized for the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, working seamlessly with smartphones and earbuds for a connected experience.

What Is The Launch Timeline

The first generation is expected to launch later this year in select markets. However, Samsung and Google have not yet announced pricing or full hardware specifications.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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