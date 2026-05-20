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Shenzhen, China- 9 April, 2025: Sign of Alibaba on the top of the building office. Alibaba is one of the world's largest retailers and e-commerce companies Shenzhen, China- 9 April, 2025: Sign of Alibaba on the top of the building office. Alibaba is one of the world's largest retailers and e-commerce companies
May 20, 2026 4:12 AM 2 min read

Alibaba Takes Aim At Nvidia With New 3X Powerful AI Chip And Next-Gen LLM Model As China Tech War Heats Up

The Zhenwu M890, Alibaba’s latest AI chip, delivers triple the performance of its predecessor, the Zhenwu 810E. The new processor, designed to handle memory-intensive agentic AI workloads, boasts 144 GB of GPU memory and an interchip bandwidth of 800 GB per second, reported CNBC.

At a conference in Hangzhou, Alibaba stated it has already shipped 560,000 Zhenwu units to over 400 customers across 20 industries. This new chip could potentially enhance Alibaba and its chip subsidiary T-Head’s competitiveness in China's burgeoning domestic AI processor market, which includes rivals such as Huawei and Cambricon.

Alibaba also announced on Wednesday that it will soon launch its next-generation AI model, Qwen3.7-Max.

Alibaba Challenges Nvidia In China

Alibaba’s AI models and applications are expected to generate 30 billion yuan ($4.42 billion) in recurring revenue by year-end, contributing significantly to the company’s cloud-computing revenue. The company’s increased investment in AI infrastructure and cloud services is a response to rising demand.

That being said, SemiAnalysis analyst Myron Xie told CNBC that Alibaba's latest chip still trails leading Western rivals in memory capacity and bandwidth, with key compute performance metrics yet to be disclosed.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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