On Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) cited polling data showing widespread anxiety about AI's rapid development and urged Congress to act.

AI Polls Show Americans Worried About Jobs, Safety And Oversight

In a post on X, the Vermont senator wrote, "70% of Americans think AI is moving too fast," adding that "77% think entire industries will be eliminated" and "97% say AI safety should be subject to rules."

"Maybe, just maybe, it's time Congress listened to the American people — not just the billionaires pushing it — and regulated AI," Sanders said.

Last week, a YouGov survey showed that 71% of Americans believe AI development is moving too quickly. The poll also found growing skepticism over whether governments and regulators can keep pace with the technology.

Separate March polling from Blue Rose Research found that 77% of respondents were concerned entire industries could disappear because of AI-driven automation, while a Gallup 2025 survey conducted with the Special Competitive Studies Project showed overwhelming bipartisan support for AI safety regulations.

Trump Administration Weighs New AI Oversight Measures

The debate comes as President Donald Trump considers an executive order that would establish oversight for powerful AI models.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said the administration is studying a framework similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval process for medicines.

President Faces Growing AI Safety Pressure

Trump's consideration of AI oversight would mark a notable shift from his earlier approach. Since returning to the White House, he has strongly backed AI development as key to maintaining a competitive edge over China.

In December, Trump rolled back a Biden-era rule requiring some AI developers to conduct safety tests and share the results with the U.S. government.

But as concerns mount over AI's impact on jobs, privacy, mental health and the environment, Trump is reportedly facing growing pressure over his pro-AI stance.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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