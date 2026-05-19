Nvidia CEO Says AI Will Change Every Job

The comments came during a Time's interview, a clip of which Musk shared on X.

In the video clip, Huang argued that AI is unlikely to replace human purpose entirely but will automate repetitive parts of work, making employees significantly more productive.

"Our job is not to wrangle a spreadsheet, our job is not to type into a keyboard," Huang said, noting that most human work involves broader decision-making and creativity beyond routine tasks.

The Nvidia chief predicted AI would dramatically boost global productivity and economic output, potentially expanding the world economy far beyond its current size.

He argued there is "no fundamental limit" to global GDP and suggested AI could help grow the world economy from roughly $100 trillion today to potentially $200 trillion, $300 trillion or even $500 trillion over time.

Elon Musk Signals Agreement On AI Disruption

Huang also delivered a blunt warning for workers reluctant to adopt the technology.

"Everybody will have to use AI because if you don’t use AI, you’re going to lose your job to somebody who does," he said.

At the same time, Huang acknowledged that some jobs will disappear entirely as AI systems become more advanced, though he argued new industries and opportunities would emerge alongside the disruption.

Musk reposted the clip and wrote, "True," signaling agreement with Huang's broader message that AI adoption is becoming essential in the workplace.

AI Job Cuts And Corporate Restructuring Accelerate

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payroll employment rose by 115,000 in April 2026 while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%.

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings for private-sector employees increased 0.2% to $37.41.

The technology industry has also experienced a surge in layoffs as companies boost spending on AI infrastructure, with more than 81,000 jobs eliminated during the first quarter of 2026.

Price Action: NVDA shares closed Tuesday at $220.61, down 0.77% and rose 0.42% to $221.54 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, NVDA scores in the 98th percentile for Growth and continues to show strong bullish trend across short, medium and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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