Webull Launches AI-Powered Stock Analysis Tool For Retail Traders

BULL stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

Vega Analyst, part of Webull's Vega suite, allows users to create tailored research summaries on any stock by selecting modules tied to fundamentals, financial performance, valuation, market context, technical trends and risk factors.

"As the volume and complexity of market data continues to grow, investors need tools that not only provide information, but help them understand what matters," said Anthony Denier, U.S. CEO of Webull.

"Vega Analyst builds on that idea by delivering personalized, AI-generated research that adapts to each investor's focus, giving users a more structured way to analyze opportunities and make more informed decisions," Denier added.

Vega Analyst can:

Reports can vary in depth depending on the modules selected, allowing users to run quick checks or deeper research.

The tool is available as a paid add-on, with subscribers receiving 3,000 credits per billing cycle, enough for roughly 30 reports per month depending on report depth, while free users can generate a limited number of reports at no cost.

BULL Price Action: Webull stock closed down Tuesday 0.85% at $7; and was up 0.14% at $7.01 during after-hours trading Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, BULL is down about 0.14% versus a 3.5% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 10% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7% gain.

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