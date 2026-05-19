Chip Stocks Just Hit A Record Overbought Level: History Shows The Aftermath Is Rough

The explosive semiconductor rally of 2026 is running into the kind of historical technical hurdles that usually flag trouble ahead.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has gained roughly 50% year to date and 35% since the April 7 U.S.-Iran ceasefire reignited the AI trade.

Beneath that move, Bank of America’s technical desk just sent up a warning flare.

BofA technical analyst Paul Ciana said in a note on Monday that the ETF’s 14-week relative strength index – a momentum indicator used by technical analysts to measure whether a rally may be becoming overstretched – closed above 80 for a second consecutive week — an all-time high, only the fifth instance since 2012.

The fund now trades roughly 150% above its 200-week moving average, exceeding prior peaks of 100-108% in 2021 and 2024.

What Happens After Semis Get This Overbought

Ciana studied seven prior episodes where the SOX index (pre-2011) or SMH (post-2011) saw weekly RSI cross above 80: 1995, 1997, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2024.

Historically, whenever semiconductor stocks reached these levels, the sector eventually entered a prolonged and volatile topping process rather than immediately collapsing.

Across all seven episodes, the trend extended after the signal, then topped.

The decline only began once five tendencies emerged: higher volatility, a bearish divergence between price and RSI, bearish reversal candles at the highs, a top formation, and a break below the 50-week moving average.

Corrections tended to stabilize near the 200-week moving average.

The average peak-to-trough correction was 44%. The 2000 dot-com episode delivered the deepest at 85%.

The shallowest, 2012, still drew down 18%. On average, the cycle took 21 weeks to peak, 36 weeks to break down, and 73 weeks to reach the key low.

Why This Time Looks Different — And Similar

Unlike the speculative internet boom of the late 1990s, today's semiconductor rally is backed by real earnings growth, hyperscaler capital expenditures and an AI infrastructure arms race that continues to accelerate.

Yet Ciana indicated that technically, the setup is beginning to resemble previous late-cycle momentum blowoffs.

The bank highlighted that SMH now trades roughly 150% above its 200-week moving average — the most stretched level ever recorded for the ETF.

The AI Trade's Biggest Risk May Be Positioning

The warning comes as the AI trade has become one of the most crowded themes on Wall Street.

Semiconductor ETFs have massively outperformed broader indexes in 2026, while options activity tied to AI stocks continues to surge.

That positioning dynamic matters because historically, semiconductor tops have tended to evolve through increasingly violent swings rather than sudden one-day crashes.

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