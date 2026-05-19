Apple Unveils AI Push Beyond Siri With Smart Writing, Accessibility Features

The company said the new features will arrive later this year and focus on navigation, visual assistance and communication tools.

Apple also introduced AI-driven subtitle generation, enhanced Voice Control functions and new wheelchair controls for Vision Pro users.

Apple also confirmed its Worldwide Developers Conference will run from June 8 through June 12, 2026, where investors may expect major software and Apple Intelligence updates.

In fact, Apple is reportedly preparing new AI-powered writing tools, wallpaper generation features and smarter Shortcuts capabilities for iOS 27 ahead of WWDC 2026, according to a Bloomberg report.

The update could also introduce natural language shortcut creation and Grammarly-style writing assistance across Apple devices.

AI Expands Accessibility Tools

Apple said VoiceOver will soon deliver richer image descriptions across apps and documents using Apple Intelligence.

Users can also ask follow-up questions about objects viewed through the iPhone camera.

Magnifier received similar upgrades for visually impaired users. The feature now supports spoken commands like "zoom in" and "turn on flashlight."

The company also upgraded Voice Control with conversational navigation support. Users can interact with apps using natural phrases instead of memorizing exact button labels.

Apple said the feature could improve accessibility across visually complex apps, including Maps and Files.

New Reading And Subtitle Features

Accessibility Reader now supports dense layouts containing tables, graphics and multiple text columns. Apple also added article summaries and built-in translation tools.

The company introduced automatic subtitle generation for videos lacking captions. The feature works across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Vision Pro.

Apple said on-device speech recognition handles subtitle creation privately without cloud processing.

Vision Pro Wheelchair Controls

Apple also announced eye-tracking controls for compatible power wheelchairs using Apple Vision Pro.

The system supports TOLT Technologies and LUCI alternative drive systems in the United States. Users can connect through Bluetooth or wired accessories.

Pat Dolan, founder of GeoALS, praised the development for improving independence among wheelchair users.

"The option to control my power wheelchair on my own is gold to me," Dolan said.

Additional Ecosystem Updates

Apple also expanded support for hearing aids, sign-language interpretation apps and Sony Access gaming controllers.

The company said tvOS will support larger text settings, while Name Recognition now works across more than 50 languages.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were down 0.16% at $297.37 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $303.20, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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