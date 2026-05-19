What Is Going On With SanDisk Stock On Tuesday?

• SanDisk stock is trending lower. What’s pulling SNDK shares down?

SanDisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally, and it's vertically integrated — producing all of its flash chips in Japan, primarily through a joint venture with Kioxia.

It then repackages much of that output into SSDs used in consumer devices, external storage and cloud storage.

That business mix is exactly why "capacity crunch" chatter matters for the stock: NAND supply, pricing and inventory cycles can swing margins and sentiment quickly across the whole memory complex.

SanDisk was part of Western Digital for nine years after the 2016 acquisition. It was spun off as an independent company in 2025, so it's now trading more directly as a pure-play read on flash-memory conditions.

Citi Research raised its price target on SanDisk and maintained a Buy rating, citing stronger AI-driven demand for NAND flash memory and improving pricing conditions across the storage market.

AI Infrastructure Drives NAND Demand

Citi analysts led by Asiya Merchant said hyperscalers are accelerating purchases of enterprise solid-state drives as they expand generative AI training and inference infrastructure.

The firm expects NAND average selling prices to surge more than 186% year over year in 2026, with enterprise SSD pricing rising even faster as supply remains constrained.

Citi also pointed to stronger-than-expected results from Kioxia Holdings, Sandisk's Japanese memory partner, which reported quarterly revenue growth of about 85% sequentially and 190% annually.

Supply Tightness Supports Pricing Outlook

Kioxia said NAND demand is expected to outpace supply through 2027, reinforcing Citi's bullish pricing outlook for the memory sector.

Citi noted that Sandisk's long-term supply agreements help reduce volatility by locking in pricing floors, committed volumes and financial guarantees.

Analysts believe these contracts could help the company maintain gross margins above 80% even during weaker pricing environments.

Buyback and AI Exposure Strengthen Outlook

Citi also highlighted Sandisk's recently announced $6 billion share repurchase authorization, which the firm believes could support long-term earnings-per-share growth.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the Aug. 13, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $32.80 (Up from 29 cents year-over-year)

: $32.80 (Up from 29 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $8.12 billion (Up from $1.90 billion YoY)

: $8.12 billion (Up from $1.90 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 45.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with a consensus price target of $950.18. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup: Buy (Raises target to $2,025 on May 19)

Buy (Raises target to $2,025 on May 19) Bernstein : Outperform (Raises target to $1,700 on May 4)

: Outperform (Raises target to $1,700 on May 4) Citigroup : Buy (Raises target to $1,300 on May 1)

: Buy (Raises target to $1,300 on May 1) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Raises target to $1,000 on May 1)

SNDK Price Action

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were down 0.23% at $1,329.82 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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