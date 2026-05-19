Stellantis Plans Affordable Mini EV Built For Europe's Streets

The automaker said the "E-Car" initiative aims to revive Europe's shrinking small-car segment with low-cost, fully electric city vehicles designed and built in Europe.

CEO Antonio Filosa said customers are demanding affordable and environmentally friendly compact cars, while Stellantis added the models will use advanced BEV technologies developed with partners to improve affordability and accelerate time-to-market.

Stellantis Technical Analysis: Trend, Moving Averages And Key Levels

The stock has declined 30.55% over the past 12 months, reflecting broader market challenges.

Currently, Stellantis is trading at $7.49, which is 3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $7.69 and 0.4% above its 50-day SMA of $7.43.

The 100-day and 200-day SMAs stand at $8.34 and $9.27, respectively, indicating that the stock is significantly below these longer-term averages by 10.6% and 19.5%, respectively.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 45.80, suggesting a neutral momentum state, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This neutral reading could imply that the stock may be consolidating before making a more definitive move.

Key Resistance : $8.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $8.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $7.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

Stellantis is slated to provide its next financial update on July 30, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 23 cents (Up from 20 cents)

: 23 cents (Up from 20 cents) Revenue Estimate: $46.83 billion (Down from $84.24 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $11.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Broker : Downgraded to Hold (Lowers forecast to $8.00) (March 2)

: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers forecast to $8.00) (March 2) Freedom Broker : Upgraded to Buy (Lowers forecast to $9.00) (February 10)

: Upgraded to Buy (Lowers forecast to $9.00) (February 10) Piper Sandler: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises forecast to $15.00) (January 8)

Stellantis Price Action

STLA Price Action: Stellantis shares were down 1.01% at $7.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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