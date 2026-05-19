What's Going On With AMD Stock Tuesday?

China Meeting and Policy Signals

According to the South China Morning Post, analysts said Washington appears to be shifting away from broad tech decoupling and could allow sales of upper-mid-tier AI chips while still restricting the most advanced semiconductors.

Speaking at AMD's AI developer event in Shanghai, Su called China "the world's most dynamic AI ecosystem" and reaffirmed the company's commitment to the market, which accounts for about one-quarter of AMD's annual revenue.

However, Chinese companies are also accelerating adoption of domestic alternatives from Huawei Technologies and other local chipmakers.

Citi Raises Price Forecast

Separately, Citi raised its price forecast on Advanced Micro Devices to $460 from $358 while maintaining a neutral rating, citing a projected "CPU renaissance" driven by AI workloads.

Analyst Atif Malik said the server CPU market could grow to $132 billion by 2030 as agentic AI increases demand for CPU processing power, the Street reported on Monday.

The firm also said industry discussions suggest AMD may have secured Anthropic as a customer for its next-generation MI450 AI accelerators, with a potential announcement expected at AMD's July Advancing AI event.

AMD Earnings Outlook and Key Estimates

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.55 (Up from 48 cents YoY)

: $1.55 (Up from 48 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $11.28 Billion (Up from $7.68 Billion YoY)

: $11.28 Billion (Up from $7.68 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 140.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus and Recent Moves

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $446.76. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Raises forecast to $579.00) (May 19)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $579.00) (May 19) Citigroup : Neutral (Raises forecast to $460.00) (May 18)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $460.00) (May 18) Daiwa Capital: Downgraded to Outperform (Raises forecast to $500.00) (May 13)

AMD Price Action

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 1.78% at $413.50 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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