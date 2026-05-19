What's Going On With Broadcom Stock Tuesday?

Analysts expect Broadcom to report fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.32 per share, up from $1.58 a year earlier, on revenue of $22.08 billion compared with $15 billion in the prior-year period.

UBS Revises AI Revenue Forecasts

On Monday, UBS raised its Broadcom price forecast to $490 from $475 while maintaining a Buy rating. The bank lowered its 2026 Anthropic-related revenue estimate to about $8 billion from $21 billion after the deal shifted from full AI rack deployments to a more traditional ASIC structure.

Analysts said the revised structure could improve profitability because the new arrangement carries higher margins despite lower revenue volume. UBS also reduced its fiscal 2027 AI revenue forecast to $133 billion from $145 billion. It also trimmed its 2027 EPS estimate to $21.14, the Street reported on Monday.

LSEG Partnership Expands VMware Cloud Deployment

Separately, LSEG and Broadcom renewed their technology partnership through a new five-year agreement centered on VMware Cloud Foundation.

The deal expands LSEG's use of VMware Cloud Foundation as part of its multi-cloud strategy and includes Broadcom professional services to deploy VMware Cloud Foundation 9 across LSEG environments.

The companies said the platform will improve resilience, security and operational efficiency for LSEG's regulated infrastructure while supporting future automation and workload growth.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $479.86. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises forecast to $490.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $490.00) (May 18) TD Cowen : Buy (Raises forecast to $500.00) (May 15)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $500.00) (May 15) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Raises forecast to $545.00) (May 14)

Broadcom Price Action

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were down 1.21% at $415.60 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The early dip looks tied to the broader premarket tone rather than a single stock-specific headline, with traders leaning defensive into the open as growth-heavy indexes lead the downside. With AVGO sitting near recent highs, even a modest futures-driven pullback can translate into quick profit-taking.

Broadcom trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 82x, reflecting a premium valuation relative to many semiconductor peers as investors continue to price in strong artificial intelligence-driven growth expectations.

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