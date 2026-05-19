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Micron sign in front of building
May 19, 2026 6:33 AM 2 min read

Micron, Seagate, Western Digital Sink On Capacity Crunch Fears

Memory And Storage Stocks Extend Selloff

Micron remained in focus after investor Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners trimmed his position following the stock's recent rally, while maintaining a longer-term bullish stance on the memory-chip maker.

Micron Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 24, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: $19.15 (Up from $1.91 YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $33.51 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 32.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $561.88. Recent analyst moves include:

  • DA Davidson: Buy (Maintains forecast to $1000.00) (May 11)
  • TD Cowen: Buy (Raises forecast to $660.00) (April 28)
  • DA Davidson: Initiated with Buy (Forecast $1000.00) (April 28)

Micron Price Action

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were down 1.73% at $669.72 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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