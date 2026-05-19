What's Going On With Blackstone Stock Tuesday?

Blackstone on Monday announced a joint venture with Google to launch a U.S.-based company focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure and cloud computing services powered by Google Cloud’s Tensor Processing Units, or TPUs.

The new company will provide data center capacity, networking, operations, and TPU-based compute-as-a-service offerings. Customers will be able to access Google’s AI chips outside the traditional Google Cloud platform.

Blackstone Commits $5 Billion

Blackstone said it will make an initial equity commitment of $5 billion through funds managed by the firm. The venture aims to bring its first 500 megawatts of capacity online in 2027, with plans for further expansion over time.

Google will provide hardware, including TPUs, along with software and related services. The companies said the partnership is designed to meet rising demand for accelerated computing tied to AI development and high-performance computing workloads.

Google’s TPUs are custom-built AI chips optimized for training and inference. The company said the processors have been deployed for more than a decade. They support workloads across AI labs, financial firms, and enterprise computing applications, including Google’s Gemini AI products.

Leadership And AI Expansion

Blackstone named Benjamin Treynor Sloss, a longtime Google infrastructure executive, as CEO of the new company.

Jon Gray, President and COO of Blackstone, said: “We see a generational opportunity to invest capital at scale building AI infrastructure. This new company has enormous potential as it helps to meet the unprecedented demand for compute.”

Jas Khaira, Head of Blackstone N1 (BXN1), said: “Capital alone doesn’t build category-defining platforms – the right partner, the right structure, and the conviction to underwrite singular opportunities do.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said the venture would help meet “growing demand for TPUs” while expanding access to accelerated computing infrastructure.

BX Technical Analysis: Trend, Support, and Resistance

Over the past year, Blackstone’s stock has declined by 19.53%, reflecting broader market challenges. The stock traded below its 20-day and 50-day SMAs, signaling a bearish trend.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is below its signal line, suggesting that upward momentum is fading. This setup indicates a cooling of buying pressure, which could lead to further declines unless the stock can reclaim its previous levels.

Key Resistance : $117.66 — This level is significant as it aligns with the 50-day SMA, which has historically acted as a barrier for upward movement.

: $117.66 — This level is significant as it aligns with the 50-day SMA, which has historically acted as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $101.73 — This is the 52-week low, indicating a critical level for buyers to step in and prevent further declines.

Blackstone Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Blackstone will provide its next financial update on July 23, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.35 (Up from $1.21)

: $1.35 (Up from $1.21) Revenue Estimate : $3.42 billion (Up from $3.08 billion)

: $3.42 billion (Up from $3.08 billion) Valuation: P/E of 30.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $146.92. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Lowers forecast to $133.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Lowers forecast to $133.00) (May 18) Piper Sandler : Neutral (Raises forecast to $130.00) (April 27)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $130.00) (April 27) JP Morgan: Neutral (Lowers forecast to $136.00) (April 24)

BX Price Action: Blackstone shares were up 0.82% at $118.00 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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