Pushes Toward 1nm Chip Development

TechNode reported Tuesday that the company is also building up to 12 new wafer fabs to support advanced process nodes ranging from 2nm to 1.4nm.

However, delays tied to the Longtan Phase III expansion project could push mass production of 1nm chips to 2030 or 2031.

Bank Of America Raises Capex Forecast

Separately, Bank of America raised its 2027 capital expenditure forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor to $75 billion from $63 billion, citing strong demand for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing chips, including GPUs, ASICs, and server CPUs.

The bank said Taiwan Semiconductor is shifting more spending toward advanced chip-production capacity, signaling preparations for next-generation manufacturing expansion. It expects the company to meet its 2026 capital expenditure guidance of $56 billion.

BofA also highlighted improving profitability at Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona fabs, which generated 19 billion New Taiwan dollars in net profit during the first quarter of 2026 after posting losses in 2023 and 2024. The firm maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings And Valuation Outlook

The next major catalyst for the stock is expected to be Taiwan Semiconductor's earnings report scheduled for July 16, 2026.

Analysts expect earnings per share of $3.66, up from $2.47 a year earlier, on revenue of $39.76 billion, compared with $30.07 billion in the prior-year period.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0, indicating a premium valuation relative to peers.

Analyst Consensus And Price Forecasts

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price forecast of $420. Recent analyst actions include:

Barclays maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price forecast to $470 on April 22.

maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price forecast to $470 on April 22. DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating and a $450 price forecast on April 17.

maintained a Buy rating and a $450 price forecast on April 17. Needham maintained a Buy rating and raised its price forecast to $480 on April 16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Price Action

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were down 0.91% at $392.36 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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