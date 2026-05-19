AI Seen As Shift, Not A Cycle

Taking to X, Gerber wrote, "Pay attention. $MU $NVDA."

He shared a video of Huang and Dell getting interviewed by Bloomberg. During the conversation, the tech duo indicated that the industry is moving beyond traditional semiconductor boom-and-bust cycles.

‘We Are In The Beginning,' Says Jensen Huang

During the interview, Huang said the industry is currently at the initial point of what he called a decade-long AI buildout.

"We are in the beginning of the AI buildout. This is literally the very beginning of the agent at AI buildout," Huang said. He added that future AI systems will function as "digital workers" operating day and night.

According to Huang, such AI agents will need computing resources, memory and storage, which will increase demand for data centers.

Billions Of AI Agents Could Reshape Demand

The Nvidia CEO predicted a future with "billions of AI agents" that will operate across industries. This future will require significant expansion in global computing capacity.

Dell echoed Huang's view, saying that enterprises will deploy thousands of AI agents to boost productivity, which will require massive amounts of computing and memory resources.

Price Action: Micron closed at $681.54, down 5.95% on Monday, with after-hours trading at $689.01, while Nvidia finished the regular hours at $222.32, down 1.33%, with after-hours trading at $222.75, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows NVIDIA ranks in the 98th percentile for Growth, while maintaining a strong upward price trend across short, medium and long-term timeframes.

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