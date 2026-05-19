AI Control Debate in The Consulting Sector Intensifies

On Sunday, in a post on X, Palihapitiya said consulting firms may be exposing themselves by relying too heavily on leading AI platforms.

"If you are running a consulting business and you are deploying Anthropic or OpenAI directly into your organization… you are letting the fox into the hen house," he wrote.

He argued that AI companies are not neutral vendors.

"OpenAI and Anthropic are openly funding and starting competitors to you while also using your usage to drive more success for them," he said.

Palihapitiya added that firms failing to adapt are making a strategic error. "This is not a failure on their part but a failure on your part," he wrote.

He also urged companies to build systems that control how AI is routed internally, saying, "Controlling the tokens is controlling the spice (Dune)."

AI Economy, OpenAI Expansion, Accenture AI Push

He also pointed to supply shortages and dismissed concerns about an AI bubble.

Separately, OpenAI expanded its enterprise strategy by acquiring consulting firm Tomoro and launching a $4 billion-backed joint venture to help businesses deploy AI at scale.

The initiative embedded engineers directly into client teams amid rising competition from rivals like Anthropic.

Meanwhile, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said AI proficiency would become mandatory for promotions, reflecting a broader shift toward integrating AI skills into workforce advancement as enterprise adoption continued to lag.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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