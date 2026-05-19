On Monday, Kevin O'Leary raised concerns about alleged foreign influence in the U.S. debate over AI infrastructure, amplifying a new report that says China-linked networks are working to shape public opinion and policy on data center expansion.

O'Leary Flags National Security Concerns

The “Shark Tank” investor posted on X, questioning opposition to the U.S. power grid and computing expansion.

"Who is messing with anyone who wants to build out the US power grid or add to compute capacity," he wrote, adding, "It's our friends, the #Chinese government. I'm not the only guy at sounding the alarm!"

O'Leary shared findings from the Bitcoin Policy Institute, which argues that foreign actors may be influencing American discussions around AI infrastructure and energy capacity.

Report Says Coordinated Influence Effort

The report, authored by Head of Research Sam Lyman, alleges that foreign actors are working "through state media organizations, nonprofit networks and dark money groups to shape US policy and public opinion on artificial intelligence."

It identifies three main channels of influence: Chinese state media outlets such as CGTN and China Daily, a network of U.S.-based nonprofits allegedly linked to Shanghai-based businessman Neville Roy Singham and foreign philanthropic funding tied to billionaire-backed foundations.

AI Data Centers At The Center Of Debate

The report argues that debates over AI data centers—critical for training and running advanced models—are being shaped by external narratives.

It says concerns over energy use and grid strain are legitimate, but warns that transparency is needed to understand who funds advocacy campaigns.

"The choice facing our country — and the world — is not between AI or no AI but between American AI or Chinese AI," the report states, framing AI infrastructure as central to U.S.-China technological competition.

Artificial Intelligence Data Centers Face Pushback

A Gallup survey released last week found that 71% of respondents oppose nearby AI data centers, with 48% strongly opposed. That level of resistance was higher than opposition to nuclear power plants at 53%.

Concerns included electricity use, water consumption, pollution, noise and rising utility costs. Opposition was strongest among respondents prioritizing environmental quality.

The Kobeissi Letter earlier said data center construction has surged 228% since ChatGPT's launch in late 2022, reflecting how AI demand is reshaping infrastructure and real estate investment.

Counterpoint Research estimates the global data center CPU market could reach $80 billion by 2028 as AI workloads shift toward inference and real-time processing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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