Tesla Says FSD Has Eyes In The Back Of Its Head

Quoting a post by user @01Ananto on X on Monday, Tesla said that the FSD system had “eyes in the back of its head” and that “even the best & most responsible” human drivers did not, after the user had shared an incident when Tesla’s system prevented a potential collision.

Gerber, in his response, criticized Tesla for its comments. “Humans have way better senses than 8 cameras,” he said, slamming the company’s vision-based approach to autonomous driving. “That’s why we can drive and you still struggle,” Gerber added.

Tesla’s Robotaxi Crashes

No passengers were present in the vehicles and the incidents took place at speeds less than 10 mph, Tesla said in unredacted filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Notably, the EV giant had reported 5 additional crashes of its Robotaxis in Austin in January.

Elon Musk’s Bold AV Prediction

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in a video appearance at an event, reiterated bullish sentiments on the future of autonomous vehicles, saying that the technology would dominate roads in the next decade, rendering human-driven vehicles a “niche” in the auto industry.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Growth and Quality metrics. It also offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 2.90% at $409.99 at market close on Monday, declining 0.13% to $409.47 during the after-hours session

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