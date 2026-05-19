Nvidia Delivers New Vera AI CPUs To SpaceX, Anthropic And OpenAI — Elon Musk Says 'Vera Nice, Vera Nice…'

Nvidia Expands AI Push Beyond GPUs

In an announcement, Nvidia said its first Vera CPU systems were delivered to leading AI companies as part of its broader push into next-generation infrastructure designed for "agentic AI" workloads.

The company's AI Infrastructure account on X said it was "excited" for SpaceX to test the Vera platform and described the launch as "just the beginning" for its latest AI infrastructure strategy.

Elon Musk reacted to the announcement, saying, "Vera nice, Vera nice …" on X.

The rollout comes as investors increasingly view SpaceX as both an aerospace and AI infrastructure company, with reports suggesting the company could target a Nasdaq listing under the ticker SPCX at a valuation approaching $1.75 trillion.

Vera is part of Nvidia's expanding ecosystem that also includes Rubin GPUs, BlueField-4 DPUs, Spectrum-X networking and MGX rack architecture.

The company is increasingly positioning itself as a full-stack AI infrastructure provider rather than only a GPU manufacturer.

OpenAI, Anthropic And SpaceXAI Begin Testing Vera

According to Nvidia, the first systems were delivered to Anthropic's San Francisco office, where Head of Compute James Bradbury received the hardware.

At OpenAI's Mission Bay headquarters, Sachin Katti, the company's head of compute infrastructure, thanked Nvidia executive Ian Buck for delivering the server system during an outdoor handoff on the company balcony.

The final stop took place at SpaceXAI's Palo Alto offices, where Musk examined the system closely, asking questions "about cores, about memory layout, about cooling."

Nvidia said SpaceXAI is evaluating Vera for reinforcement learning workloads and simulation pipelines tied to its AI training stack.

Oracle Joins Nvidia's AI Infrastructure Rollout

Oracle also showcased the Vera system inside its AI Customer Excellence Center, where executives, including Karan Batta and Gary Miller, reviewed the hardware while Nvidia GPU racks processed customer AI workloads in the background.

Price Action: Shares of Nvidia closed Monday at $222.32, down 1.33% and edged up 0.19% to $222.75 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, NVIDIA ranks in the 98th percentile for Growth and the 97th percentile for Quality, with the stock continuing to show a strong upward price trend across short, medium and long-term periods.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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