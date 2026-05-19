Meta's AI Restructuring Signals Major Strategic Shift

Meta informed employees on Monday that about 7,000 workers would be reassigned into four newly created AI organizations focused on building AI-powered products and tools, the New York Times reported, citing an internal memo.

Janelle Gale, Meta's head of human resources, reportedly said the new groups would operate with "AI-native" structures and leaner management layers aimed at improving efficiency and productivity.

Managers are expected to share additional role details later this week.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

The restructuring comes as Meta increasingly prioritizes AI development across its businesses, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta Layoffs Come As Zuckerberg Doubles Down On AI Spending

The workforce overhaul precedes planned layoffs affecting around 8,000 employees, or nearly 10% of Meta's workforce.

The company employed more than 78,000 people at the end of 2025, the report noted.

Meta had previously disclosed plans to eliminate thousands of jobs and close about 6,000 open positions as it reallocates resources toward AI infrastructure and development.

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The company has also reportedly scaled back some metaverse-related efforts while increasing employee expectations around the use of AI tools in day-to-day work.

Price Action: Meta shares closed Monday at $611.21, down 0.49% and slipped another 0.083% to $610.70 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, META ranks in the 89th percentile for Growth, though the stock continues to show a negative trend across short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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