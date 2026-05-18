What's Going On With Alphabet Stock Monday?

Bank of America Highlights AI As Key Catalyst

Bank of America Securities (BofA) reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $430 price forecast, calling AI execution the company's biggest near-term driver ahead of Google I/O, which starts May 19.

BofA expects Google to unveil upgraded Gemini AI models with stronger reasoning, coding, and multimodal capabilities, alongside new AI-powered developer tools, autonomous "agentic AI" features across products like Chrome, Gmail, and Android, and updates on Project Aura smart glasses.

The firm said the event could strengthen confidence in Google's long-term AI strategy, but warned the stock may face pressure if there is no major breakthrough announcement. BofA also noted Alphabet's growing AI ecosystem could increase competition for internet platforms reliant on search traffic.

AI Compute Constraints Intensify Inside Google

Separately, Bloomberg reported on Monday that growing demand for Google's tensor processing units (TPUs) has intensified competition among AI researchers, cloud customers, and internal product teams.

Former Google researcher Andrew Dai said limited computing access pushed him to leave the company and launch startup Elorian after concluding experimental AI projects outside Gemini were receiving fewer resources.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged Google remains "compute constrained" in the near term as the company balances AI research, cloud demand, and internal operations.

Former Researchers Turn To Startups

Several former DeepMind researchers said startups provide greater flexibility and easier access to computing power.

Ioannis Antonoglou, who helped develop AlphaGo and Gemini, left to co-found ReflectionAI after concluding Google was not investing enough in reinforcement learning. Former researcher Anna Goldie also said startup founders can move faster without navigating Google's internal approval systems.

Alphabet Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 22, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.88 (Up from $2.31 YoY)

: $2.88 (Up from $2.31 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $113.65 Billion (Up from $96.43 Billion YoY)

: $113.65 Billion (Up from $96.43 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 30.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $421.86. Recent analyst moves include:

Oppenheimer : Outperform (Raises forecast to $445.00) (May 15)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $445.00) (May 15) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises forecast to $460.00) (April 30)

: Overweight (Raises forecast to $460.00) (April 30) TD Cowen: Buy (Raises forecast to $450.00) (April 30)

Technical Analysis

Alphabet is pressing the top of its 52-week range, sitting just under the $403.70 high, which keeps the near-term setup focused on whether price can break out cleanly or needs to cool off first.

The stock is trading 6.9% above its 20-day SMA ($372.89) and 36.9% above its 200-day SMA ($291.31), a classic "extended but still trending" posture.

RSI is the main momentum tell right now, and at 70.60 it's in overbought territory—useful as a "stretch" gauge that can flag chase-risk even when the trend is up.

In this context, overbought doesn't automatically mean bearish, but it does raise the odds of sideways digestion or a pullback toward faster moving averages.

The longer-term trend remains constructive: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA—consistent with the golden cross that formed in July 2025.

Momentum also flipped hard earlier in the year, with RSI moving from oversold in March to overbought in April, which lines up with the strong 12-month gain of 139.50%.

Key Support: $319.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and a logical "line in the sand" if the stock finally mean-reverts from its extended position above major moving averages

Alphabet Price Action

GOOGL Price Action: Alphabet shares were up 1.01% at $400.79 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $403.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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