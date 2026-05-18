What Is Going On With AMD Stock On Monday?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stock trended on Monday amid a high-level meeting in Beijing with CEO Lisa Su.

AMD Signals Commitment To China

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Su at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, according to Xinhua via Odaily.

He pointed to last week's meeting between the heads of state of China and the U.S., saying the resulting economic and trade outcomes were "generally balanced and positive."

Su said AMD is willing to keep expanding operations in China and increase investment there.

Citi Turns More Bullish On AI CPU Demand

Citi analyst Atif Malik raised his price forecast for AMD to $460 from $358, as the firm became more bullish on long-term server CPU demand driven by agentic artificial intelligence applications.

Citi introduced a new server CPU total addressable market model projecting the sector could expand from $29.3 billion in 2025 to $131.5 billion by 2030, representing a 35% compound annual growth rate.

Malik said agentic AI CPUs could become the fastest-growing segment, accounting for about 45% of the overall CPU market by 2030.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.55 (Up from 48 cents YoY)

: $1.55 (Up from 48 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $11.28 Billion (Up from $7.68 Billion YoY)

: $11.28 Billion (Up from $7.68 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 141.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $428.35. Recent analyst moves include:

Daiwa Capital : Downgraded to Outperform (Raises Target to $500.00) (May 13)

: Downgraded to Outperform (Raises Target to $500.00) (May 13) Mizuho : Outperform (Raises Target to $515.00) (May 12)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $515.00) (May 12) Citigroup: Neutral (Raises Target to $358.00) (May 7)

Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 2.08% at $415.27 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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