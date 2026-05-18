Trump Regrets Not Asking For A Bigger Intel Stake

Fortune reported Monday that President Donald Trump is once again positioning Intel as part of a broader deal-driven economic strategy.

In the interview, Trump says he regrets asking for only 10% of Intel, while describing an economic approach that combines global tariffs with strategic equity investments and trade megadeals to pull foreign capital back into the U.S.

President Trump recalled proposing that the U.S. government receive a 10% ownership stake in Intel for free, saying, "He said, ‘You have a deal.' I said, ‘Shit, I should have asked for more.'"

He also pointed to the national debt at "$38 trillion" as a rationale for unorthodox government involvement in corporate outcomes.

Premarket tape is cautious overall, with Dow Jones (DIA) down 0.37%, S&P 500 (SPY) down 0.22%, Nasdaq (QQQ) down 0.14%, and Russell 2000 (IWM) down 0.17%, so Intel's early strength reads as stock-specific interest rather than a broad risk-on open.

Intel Technical Analysis

Intel's longer-term trend remains firmly up. The stock is trading 11.9% above its 20-day SMA ($97.57) and 143.8% above its 200-day SMA ($44.79), keeping pullbacks contained within a steeply rising uptrend.

The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA. Meanwhile, the golden cross — where the 50-day SMA moved above the 200-day SMA in August 2025 — continues to reinforce a "buy-the-dip" bias on higher timeframes.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line with a positive histogram, suggesting downside pressure is easing from the prior downswing.

In plain English, when MACD sits above its signal line, it typically means momentum is improving relative to the recent baseline, even if price chops around near a prior swing zone.

Key Resistance : $132.75 — the 52-week high from May, and the next obvious upside reference if the uptrend resumes

: $132.75 — the 52-week high from May, and the next obvious upside reference if the uptrend resumes Key Support: $97.57 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common "first line" trend support in strong runs

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY)

: 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $14.40 Billion (Up from $12.86 Billion YoY)

Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall. Intel currently carries a consensus Hold rating with an average price forecast of $74.04.

Recent analyst actions include:

Mizuho Financial Group : Maintained Neutral rating and raised price forecast to $124 on May 12

: Maintained Neutral rating and raised price forecast to $124 on May 12 RBC Capital Markets : Maintained Sector Perform rating with an $80 price forecast on May 4

: Maintained Sector Perform rating with an $80 price forecast on May 4 Tigress Financial Partners: Reiterated Buy rating and raised price forecast to $118 on April 30

Intel Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 0.68% at $109.51 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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