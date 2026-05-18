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PARIS, FRANCE - June 16, 2023: Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla, CTO and chairman of Twitter, Co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI, at VIVA Technology (Vivatech)
May 18, 2026 6:50 AM 3 min read

Elon Musk Makes Bold Self-Driving Prediction, Says AI Cars Could Dominate Roads Within A Decade

90% Of Driving Will Be Carried Out By AI

Musk, during a video appearance at the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv, predicted that “probably 90% of all distance driven will be driven by the AI in a self-driving car,” he said. He added that human-driven cars will become “quite a niche thing” in the future.

Elon Musk’s Earlier Predictions

Tesla’s Robotaxi Crashes

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Growth and Quality metrics and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 5.58% at $418.57 at market close on Friday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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