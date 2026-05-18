Elon Musk Makes Bold Self-Driving Prediction, Says AI Cars Could Dominate Roads Within A Decade

90% Of Driving Will Be Carried Out By AI

Musk, during a video appearance at the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv, predicted that “probably 90% of all distance driven will be driven by the AI in a self-driving car,” he said. He added that human-driven cars will become “quite a niche thing” in the future.

Elon Musk’s Earlier Predictions

Tesla’s Robotaxi Crashes

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Growth and Quality metrics and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 5.58% at $418.57 at market close on Friday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Image via Shutterstock