Elon Musk Makes Bold Self-Driving Prediction, Says AI Cars Could Dominate Roads Within A Decade

90% Of Driving Will Be Carried Out By AI
Musk, during a video appearance at the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv, predicted that “probably 90% of all distance driven will be driven by the AI in a self-driving car,” he said. He added that human-driven cars will become “quite a niche thing” in the future.
Elon Musk’s Earlier Predictions
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Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Growth and Quality metrics and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.
Price Action: Tesla shares were down 5.58% at $418.57 at market close on Friday.
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