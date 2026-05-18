Aurora Expands Driverless Trucking

Aurora says it plans to expand driverless trucking routes with McLane across the U.S. Sun Belt by the end of the year, though it declined to provide specific fleet, shipment, or revenue targets.

"We can't share anymore at this time," an Aurora spokesperson said when asked about internal growth goals.

On performance benefits, the company said its Aurora Driver system is designed to reduce operating costs by improving efficiency and safety.

It claims the technology can cut fuel use and emissions by "up to 32%," while increasing truck utilization and lowering accident-related costs.

Aurora spokesperson also cited a third-party economic study projecting a large-scale national impact if autonomous trucking is widely adopted. The report estimates:

"$9 billion" in annual savings for U.S. consumers by 2035

"$70 billion" added to the U.S. economy by 2035

Up to "490 fatalities" and "23,000 crashes" are prevented each year

About "$9.4 billion" in annual safety benefits

The company added that it cannot discuss McLane-specific results but pointed to broader deployment trends.

Beyond McLane, Aurora highlighted growing commercial interest, noting that Hirschbach Motor Lines plans to purchase "500 Aurora Driver-powered trucks," signaling expanding demand in refrigerated freight logistics, where continuous 24/7 operations are especially valuable.

McLane Hits 100% On-Time In Aurora Pilot

McLane Vice President of Marketing and Communications Michelle Patterson said its autonomous trucking pilot with Aurora has delivered strong results, reporting "100 percent on-time performance across more than 280,000 autonomous miles" during the trial.

Patterson said it does not disclose internal forecasts but confirmed plans to expand operations, stating it will "work with Aurora to expand to new routes between McLane distribution centers across the U.S. Sun Belt by the end of the year."

He added, "We cannot share specifics on volume or network targets."

Patterson said the pilot has improved supply-chain reliability by strengthening middle-mile logistics, explaining that autonomous trucks provide "continuous, reliable middle-mile capacity" that helps reduce delays and keep distribution networks moving efficiently.

He also highlighted its hybrid approach, noting that autonomous trucks handle long-haul routes while human drivers focus on final delivery, calling it "a better outcome for the operators we serve."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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