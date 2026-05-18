Mistral AI CEO Warns Europe Has Two Years To Avoid Becoming US 'Vassal State:' Here's Why

Europe’s Digital Sovereignty Clock Is Ticking

“It will be decided in the next two years,” Mensch said Tuesday during a French National Assembly hearing on digital sovereignty, Business Insider reported. Without urgent action, he cautioned, Europe risks becoming “a vassal state” entirely dependent on U.S.-sourced digital services.

“Once supply is monopolized by American players, suddenly we no longer have supply and we can no longer transform electrons into tokens,” he said.

Mensch framed the threat as fundamentally an energy and compute battle. “The one who controls the chips, who controls the electrons, who has massive access to energy — that’s the one who wins,” he said, noting U.S. firms are deploying roughly $1 trillion next year alone.

According to the report, Mensch also flagged Europe’s fragmented regulations and shallow capital markets as critical structural barriers to competing at scale.

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