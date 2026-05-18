What's Going On With Micron Stock Monday?

The rebound comes as investors weigh long-term optimism surrounding artificial intelligence infrastructure spending against near-term valuation concerns fueled by persistent inflation pressures.

Inflation Concerns Weigh On Chip Stocks

A hotter-than-expected consumer price index reading recently pushed the PHLX Semiconductor Index down more than 3%, triggering profit-taking across semiconductor names after months of AI-driven gains. Investors also remained focused on ongoing U.S.-China restrictions tied to advanced AI chip exports.

U.S.-China tensions resurfaced after NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joined President Donald Trump's delegation to Beijing.

At the same time, NVIDIA said China-compliant versions of its AI chips still have not received approval for commercial sales in China—pressure that has already reduced China’s contribution to NVIDIA’s revenue.

China Exposure Keeps Micron In Focus

China remains an important market for Micron, accounting for approximately $3.4 billion, or about 12% of total revenue, last year.

The company continues to navigate the impact of Beijing's 2023 restrictions on Micron products used in critical infrastructure systems.

Bank of America Raises Outlook

Meanwhile, Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya sharply raised his Micron price forecast to $950 from $500, citing growing confidence in long-term AI infrastructure spending and tightening memory supply conditions.

Arya said rising capital intensity, advanced packaging constraints, power limitations and geopolitical pressures are contributing to structurally tighter memory supply conditions.

He also highlighted Micron's plans to spend more than $25 billion in fiscal 2026 capital expenditures. However, meaningful supply additions from projects such as the Idaho fabrication facility and the Singapore advanced packaging plant may not arrive until 2027 or later.

Earnings Outlook And Analyst Forecasts

The next major catalyst for Micron is expected to arrive with its estimated June 24, 2026, earnings report.

Wall Street expects earnings of $19.15 per share, up from $1.91 per share a year earlier. Revenue is projected to rise to $33.51 billion from $9.30 billion in the prior-year period.

Micron currently trades at about 34.2 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation relative to peers.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average analyst price forecast of $561.88.

Recent analyst actions include:

DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating and reiterated a $1,000 price forecast on May 11.

maintained a Buy rating and reiterated a $1,000 price forecast on May 11. TD Cowen raised its price forecast to $660 on April 28 while maintaining a Buy rating.

raised its price forecast to $660 on April 28 while maintaining a Buy rating. DA Davidson initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $1,000 price forecast on April 28.

Price Action

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were up 2.49% at $742.72 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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