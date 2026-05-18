Apple Ordered By Indian Court To 'Fully Cooperate' In iPhone App Store Antitrust Probe

The Delhi High Court, in a Saturday order, ruled that Apple must comply with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the country's primary statutory body overseeing fair competition and market regulation, while barring the regulator from issuing a final ruling until at least Jul. 15, Reuters reported.

Apple has refused to submit financial disclosures sought by the CCI, citing its pending legal challenge to India’s antitrust penalty calculation law.

In India, such penalties are governed by distinct statutory frameworks, with separate provisions applying depending on whether the violation falls under criminal law or civil and economic regulations.

A Four-Year Probe With High Stakes

The CCI opened its investigation into Apple in late December 2021 over its mandatory in-app payment system, which charges developers up to 30%. The probe found Apple’s App Store served as an unavoidable gateway for iOS developers, constituting an abuse of dominance.

India Is Too Big To Ignore

India is strategically critical for Apple. The tech giant has been boosting iPhone production in the country, positioning itself in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

Apple's smartphone market share in India rose to 12% in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Counterpoint Research data.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.