Supervised Robotaxi Crashes

In a post on X on Sunday, Nelson quoted a post by TechCrunch, which reported that unredacted documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) showed that Tesla recorded 2 instances since July 2025 of Supervised robotaxis in Austin were involved in crashes.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

“TELE – WHAT?!? Are you lying to us @elonmusk? Come clean big dog,” Nelson shared in the post. The TechCrunch report mentioned that the two crashes were low-speed incidents and resulted in no injuries. There were also no passengers on board during the crashes.

The incident involved a teleoperator, who was requested by the onboard safety driver to assist after the vehicle wouldn’t move. The teleoperator moved the car, but drove it onto the curb and made contact with a metal fence, the report said. Teleoperators can take over vehicles and are required to stay under 10 mph, which was the case in the incidents.

Tesla Robotaxi Crashes, Cybercab Reveal

Meanwhile, Tesla has stuck to the April production timeline of its Cybercab, which entered ramped-up production last month amid ongoing testing across various cities.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were down 5.58% at $418.57 at market close on Friday.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock.com