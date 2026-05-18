Bill Gates' Foundation Closes Microsoft Chapter, Offloads Last $3.2 Billion Stake

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has finalized its phased exit from Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by selling its remaining stake in the tech giant.

The Gates Foundation’s trust offloaded its final 7.7 million shares of Microsoft during the first quarter of 2026, according to 13-F filings disclosed on Friday. The shares were worth roughly $3.2 billion as per the software giant’s closing price on Friday.

The foundation’s trust initiated its Microsoft stake reduction approximately two years ago, when it held close to 28.5 million shares. The most substantial cutback happened in 2025’s third quarter, with the trust selling nearly 65% of its position.

The remaining Microsoft stake was sold in early 2026, ending a long-standing investment that had shaped the foundation's finances since its founding. Following the exit, the Gates Foundation Trust's portfolio is estimated to be worth about $31.7 billion.

Notably, Bill Gates personally still reportedly owns about 103 million Microsoft shares outside the foundation trust, according to Barrons.

Gates Exit, Ackman Steps In

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Microsoft in the 93rd percentile for quality and the 58th percentile for growth, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare MSFT’s performance with its peers.

MSFT Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Microsoft stock declined 10.79%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Friday, the stock climbed 3.05% to close at $421.92.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: bluestork/Shutterstock