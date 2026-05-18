Over the weekend, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he personally built a customized AI-powered diplomatic assistant to help manage the cognitive demands of global diplomacy.

He used readily available tools, including Anthropic's Claude, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) WhatsApp integrations and even an aging Raspberry Pi.

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Speaking at a conference, Balakrishnan described how his self-built second brain was designed to streamline the intense workflow of modern diplomacy, where he may visit 12 countries in a month and meet hundreds of officials while processing vast amounts of geopolitical, historical and personal information.

"My personal agent first came to life almost exactly three months ago," Balakrishnan said, explaining that security concerns pushed him away from broader consumer AI setups toward a more personalized, containerized system.

His AI stack includes Claude for drafting speeches and policy briefs, WhatsApp for communication, Whisper for voice interactions, local memory databases for personalized recall and Obsidian for knowledge management.

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Balakrishnan framed his project as both a productivity experiment and a policy lesson, arguing that leaders must directly engage with emerging technologies rather than rely solely on briefings.

"You cannot govern a technology that you have only been briefed on," the foreign minister stated.

The veteran politician and former eye surgeon noted that AI's greatest societal value will come not just from frontier model developers, but from everyday professionals deploying these tools to enhance their own work.

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Balakrishnan said the barriers to building advanced personal AI systems have "collapsed," allowing even non-engineers to assemble sophisticated assistants with existing software and hardware.

"All this stuff … is running off a Raspberry Pi," he said, underscoring the accessibility of modern AI infrastructure.

For Singapore, he argued, the national opportunity may lie less in leading frontier AI model development and more in deploying AI effectively at scale across society.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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