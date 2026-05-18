Anthropic To Brief Leading Finance Ministries, Central Banks On Claude Mythos Cyber Risks: Report

Anthropic has reportedly agreed to brief leading finance ministries and central banks on cyber vulnerabilities identified by its general-purpose generative AI model Claude Mythos Preview.

This follows a request from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who chairs the Financial Stability Board, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing sources.

The FSB, a G20 watchdog established in 2009 that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, is preparing a report on sound practices for AI adoption, due next month.

Access Remains Tightly Restricted

According to the Financial Times, the restricted rollout has left regulators and companies outside the U.S. concerned about uneven protection, with Anthropic agreeing to provide high-level briefings to select non-U.S. bodies, including the European Commission.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that advanced AI models can dramatically reduce the time and cost needed to identify and exploit vulnerabilities, with attackers holding a natural advantage as exploitation can occur faster than patching.

IMF Flags Systemic Risk

Anthropic’s competitor, OpenAI, has also entered the space, launching GPT-5.5-Cyber in a limited preview to cybersecurity defenders, as competitive pressure around AI-driven cyber tools intensifies.

The FSB briefing follows reports of the UK government separately courting Anthropic with proposals for a London office expansion and a potential dual listing.

Anthropic is expected to go public in 2026.

Photo Courtesy: Stockinq on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.