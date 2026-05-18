On Sunday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) warned that artificial intelligence will significantly reshape the U.S. economy and national security, urging safeguards to protect privacy and workers while supporting innovation.

AI Policy Call For Strong AI Safeguards

In a post on X, Kelly wrote that "AI is shaping the future of our economy, our national security, and our daily lives."

He added that the United States must "balance leading in innovation with commonsense guardrails that protect privacy, security, and American workers."

Kelly framed the issue as a shared responsibility, stating, "That's a future we can shape together."

AI Boom Sparks Growth, Optimism And Inequality Fears

Sacks said AI investment had significantly boosted GDP growth and underpinned a large share of recent economic expansion, while arguing its broader impact likely extended beyond current estimates.

He added that smaller companies would have been forced into consolidation due to rising capital demands.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said AI-driven productivity gains could have significantly accelerated U.S. economic growth and helped reduce the nation's debt burden over time.

He also cautioned that markets remained exposed to geopolitical shocks despite long-term optimism.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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