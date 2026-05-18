Gerber Says Slate Is Worth Watching Closely

The Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO wrote on X that he "spent the night hanging with a guy working at Slate Auto, who helped build Tesla from the beginning." He called Slate "an interesting company to watch" because it is making an affordable EV pickup and said it was "Fun talking about the old days at Tesla."

The comments add market attention to Slate, a Jeff Bezos–backed EV maker testing a stripped-down approach as electric-vehicle startups continue to face hard production economics.

Funding Round Adds Momentum Before Launch

The startup that aims to undercut Tesla’s Cybertruck also revealed it has secured more than 160,000 reservations for its first product, a customizable pickup expected to start at around $25,000.

Minimalist Truck Keeps Costs Down

Slate Auto unveiled the truck in April 2025. According to the company’s website, the base model skips a traditional paint job, power windows and a stereo, keeping costs down through a simpler platform that buyers can modify. It has an estimated 150-mile range from a 52.7-kWh battery and a payload capacity of about 1,400 pounds. A larger battery option is expected to raise the range to about 240 miles.

Gerber’s comment on the company arrives on the back of a TechCrunch report in May that Bezos' direct role may be shrinking after Melinda Lewison, head of investments for Bezos Expeditions, left Slate's board.

Michigan-based local news platform Crain's Detroit Business last week reported that Slate plans to add 392 jobs and invest $10.4 million at its Troy, Michigan, headquarters, nearly doubling its workforce there.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla stock currently offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It also provides a favorable price trend in the Long, Medium and Short term.

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