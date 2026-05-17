NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang says his mother shaped one of his defining leadership instincts by teaching him English with a dictionary, even though she did not speak the language herself.

Huang Credits Mother For Core Mindset

"My mom taught me English, and she doesn't speak English," Huang said, adding, "In a lot of ways, that kind of defines Nvidia, kind of defines me. I approach almost everything from the perspective of, How hard can it be?"

Dictionary Lessons Became Leadership Lessons

Huang has said that his mindset helped him build Nvidia into the world's most valuable company. Nvidia's market capitalization stood at roughly $5.77 trillion on Friday.

Nvidia Culture Reflects Huang's Approach

Huang has carried that philosophy into Nvidia's management culture. He keeps a flat structure, has dozens of direct reports and avoids traditional one-on-one meetings. He also favors group problem-solving and open information flow.

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