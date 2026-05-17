California's Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a tax on digital prewritten software, aimed at creating a level playing field between online and in-store software purchases.

Earnings Snapshot

Technology, Software & Semiconductors

Taiwan Semiconductor said artificial intelligence is set to propel the global semiconductor industry to a $1.5 trillion market by 2030.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s board approved about $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip manufacturing capacity, construct new fabs and install facility systems to support rising demand for AI, 5G and high-performance computing chips.

Meta is temporarily granting competing AI chatbot developers free access to WhatsApp in Europe as it seeks to resolve escalating antitrust concerns from EU regulators and avoid potentially billions in penalties.

Smartphones, Electronics & Communication Equipment

Trump Mobile has started delivering its long-delayed $499 T1 smartphones to customers after repeated postponements, while continuing to face questions over manufacturing claims and political scrutiny tied to the Trump-branded venture.

Automobile, Defense & Spacecrafts

Artificial Intelligence

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