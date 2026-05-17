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Focused shot capturing Elon Musk alongside the Tesla logo, symbolizing innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. Ideal for business, tech, and leadership content. Taken on 10 July 2025
May 17, 2026 9:01 AM 3 min read

This Week In Tesla: Elon Musk's EV Giant Falls Out Of Top 10 EV Makers, Gavin Newsom's Semi Truck Boost, Ford's Challenge And More

Gavin Newsom’s $1 Billion EV Incentive Program

Tesla’s Affordable Financing Plan

North American EV Demand Drops

Despite rising global sales and the ongoing Iran war, North American demand for EVs has seen a decline in April. Registrations across North America fell by 28% to 120,000 units despite a near 50% increase in sales this year in the Mexican market.

Robotaxi Woes, FSD’s Forced Feedback

Tesla’s self-driving push also saw some criticism this week as a Reuters investigation released on Thursday revealed the several challenges the company’s Robotaxi services face in Texas, with a 20-minute drive to the city hall taking over 2 hours in Dallas, according to the report.

Tesla is also reportedly forcing customers to provide feedback following incidents of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system’s disengagements via voice notes, in a move unlike earlier feedback methods, which gave drivers a choice, Electrek reported on Thursday.

Ford’s New Battery Storage Push

China Investigates EV Makers

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Mijansk786 on Shutterstock.com

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