Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
New York NY USA-July 31, 2025 New York Stock Exchange decorated for the initial public offering of the collaborative design application Figma
May 17, 2026 9:01 AM 3 min read

Weekend Round-Up: Nvidia's China Chip Sales, Cerebras' Market Debut, Musk Vs OpenAI And More

This week was a whirlwind of tech and market news. From halted chip sales in China to a high-stakes court battle involving Elon Musk, there was no shortage of headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Trump Approves Nvidia Sales, Beijing Disagrees

Read the full article here.

Musk vs. OpenAI: The Court Battle Continues

Meta’s AI Chief Refutes Talent Poaching Claims

Meta’s AI Chief, Wang, has dismissed claims that the company has been aggressively recruiting top AI researchers from competitors, allegedly offering up to $100 million. Wang emphasized that the recruits were attracted by other factors, such as the opportunity to have a large amount of computing power at their disposal.

Read the full article here.

Anthropic To Brief Homeland Security On AI Cyber Model

Anthropic is set to meet with the House Committee on Homeland Security to discuss Mythos, the company’s cybersecurity-focused AI system. The discussion is expected to center on Mythos’ “capabilities, national security implications, and policy considerations.”

Read the full article here.

Figma’s Q1 Growth Raises Questions

Figma’s stock is surging following its Q1 results. However, there is uncertainty around whether its AI-powered tool, Make, can become “a material and durable growth driver,” according to BTIG.

Read the full article here.

Cerebras’ Stellar Nasdaq Debut

Shares of Nvidia rival Cerebras Systems Inc. opened at $350, significantly above the IPO price of $185 on Thursday. The stock cooled a bit soon after and ended the day at $311 and a $66 billion valuation, in the first huge tech IPO of 2026.

Cisco Posts Stellar Q3 Results

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved