Weekend Round-Up: Nvidia's China Chip Sales, Cerebras' Market Debut, Musk Vs OpenAI And More

This week was a whirlwind of tech and market news. From halted chip sales in China to a high-stakes court battle involving Elon Musk, there was no shortage of headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Trump Approves Nvidia Sales, Beijing Disagrees

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Musk vs. OpenAI: The Court Battle Continues

Meta’s AI Chief Refutes Talent Poaching Claims

Meta’s AI Chief, Wang, has dismissed claims that the company has been aggressively recruiting top AI researchers from competitors, allegedly offering up to $100 million. Wang emphasized that the recruits were attracted by other factors, such as the opportunity to have a large amount of computing power at their disposal.

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Anthropic To Brief Homeland Security On AI Cyber Model

Anthropic is set to meet with the House Committee on Homeland Security to discuss Mythos, the company’s cybersecurity-focused AI system. The discussion is expected to center on Mythos’ “capabilities, national security implications, and policy considerations.”

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Figma’s Q1 Growth Raises Questions

Figma’s stock is surging following its Q1 results. However, there is uncertainty around whether its AI-powered tool, Make, can become “a material and durable growth driver,” according to BTIG.

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Cerebras’ Stellar Nasdaq Debut

Shares of Nvidia rival Cerebras Systems Inc. opened at $350, significantly above the IPO price of $185 on Thursday. The stock cooled a bit soon after and ended the day at $311 and a $66 billion valuation, in the first huge tech IPO of 2026.

Cisco Posts Stellar Q3 Results

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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