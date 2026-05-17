The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the auto industry, with significant developments from Li Auto, BYD Co., Ltd., Waymo and Blink Charging. Amidst a challenging market environment, these companies have made headlines with their strategic moves and financial results. Let’s dive into the details.

Li Auto Launches 6-Seat Family SUV Li9

Despite the broader market indices experiencing downward pressure, Li Auto has made a bold move by launching the Li L9, a premium smart electric vehicle. The company has priced its Ultra and Livis trims at RMB459,800 ($67,766.15) and RMB509,800 respectively. This launch is part of Li Auto’s strategy to expand its product lineup in the new energy vehicle market and capture a larger share of China’s growing demand for electric vehicles.

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BYD, XPeng Eye Europe Amid China Slowdown

Chinese automakers BYD and XPeng are turning their attention to Europe as demand in the Chinese domestic market falls. BYD’s Executive Vice President Stella Li revealed that the company is in talks with several companies, including Stellantis, and is looking for plants across Europe. Despite a 32.3% YoY decline in unit sales in April, BYD’s European registrations rose 155% in the first quarter of 2026.

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Waymo Recalls Nearly 3800 Robotaxis Over Software Issue

Waymo, a rival of Tesla, has recalled nearly 3800 Robotaxis due to a software issue that could cause the vehicles to drive onto flooded roads. A Waymo spokesperson stated that the company had identified an area of improvement and was working to implement additional software safeguards.

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Auto Industry Urges Trump To Block Chinese EVs

Ahead of a key meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, auto industry leaders and lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to block Chinese automakers’ entry into the American car market. This comes after Trump expressed that it would be “great” if Chinese automakers built U.S. plants, sparking concern among industry leaders.

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Blink Charging Stock Trades Higher After Q1 Results

Blink Charging reported its first-quarter financial results on Monday, leading to a surge in its stock. The key highlights of the results have not been disclosed in the source article.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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