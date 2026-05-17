Tim Cook Finds Purpose, OpenAI-Apple Relationship Sours, Intel Strikes Deal: This Week In Appleverse

Tim Cook Shares Insights On Purpose And Gifts

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, recently shared his thoughts on purpose and gifts. He revealed that most of the gifts we receive in life are not money, but rather our purpose and calling. Cook stated that he learned this valuable lesson from his predecessor, Steve Jobs. He also opened up about a period in his life when he felt lost and couldn’t find his purpose.

“Our purpose is to serve humanity,” Cook said, adding that he learned that lesson from Jobs. “I went through a period of time that I was rudderless, where I thought I should be looking for my purpose.” Cook said he “looked under every sheet, behind every door, and everywhere," but "couldn’t find it."

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OpenAI-Apple Relationship Sours

The relationship between OpenAI and Apple has taken a turn for the worse. OpenAI is reportedly preparing a legal case against Apple, with options that include a breach-of-contract notice and a full lawsuit. The startup is unhappy with the 2024 deal that integrated ChatGPT into Siri and Apple’s Writing Tools, believing it would lead iPhone users to paid ChatGPT subscriptions.

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Apple And Google Close SMS Security Gap

Sameer Samat, president of Android Ecosystem, lauded the new system, stating that it replaces outdated SMS with a more secure and private way to chat, regardless of the device.

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Apple’s Supply Headache Leads To Intel Partnership

Apple’s supply chain issues have led to an unexpected partnership with Intel. Following over a year of negotiations, the two companies have finalized a deal. The details of the agreement, including which Apple products will use Intel-made chips, have not been disclosed.

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Apple, ServiceNow, Netflix And An Energy Stock

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.