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May 17, 2026 5:00 AM 2 min read

Chamath Palihapitiya Says Taiwan Loses Strategic Importance In 18 Months: 'We Are Probably One To Two Nanometers Away'

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya said Taiwan will cease to be a critical strategic flashpoint within 18 months, pointing to rapid U.S. domestic semiconductor expansion as the key driver.

“I kind of know we’re 18 months from Taiwan not being an important moment of conversation the way it is today,” Palihapitiya said, speaking on the All-In Podcast episode that aired on Friday.

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“We are probably one to two nanometers away from being able to do what we need Taiwan to strategically do for us,” the Sri Lankan-born Canadian-American added.

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Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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