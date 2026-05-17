Tesla Hikes Model Y Prices By Up To $1,000—Here's What You Should Know

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) raised prices on its Model Y lineup in the United States on Saturday, marking the company’s first Model Y price increase since 2024.

According to Tesla’s website, the Model Y Premium all-wheel drive and Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive each climbed $1,000 to $49,990 and $45,990, respectively. The Model Y Performance all-wheel drive trim rose $500 to $57,990.

Pattern Worth Watching

The increase in price reflects a broader pricing strategy by Tesla. In August 2024, the company raised the price of its highest-end Tesla Cybertruck trim by $15,000 despite weak sales and ongoing recalls. The last price increase for the Tesla Model Y, also $1,000 across all trims, took place in 2024.

Tesla Model Y, which launched in 2020, spent an average of just 34.6 days on dealer lots during the first quarter of 2026, making it one of the fastest-selling electric vehicles, according to iSeeCars, a sign of continued demand.

What’s Going On With TSLA Stock?

Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a 52-week high of $498.83 and a 52-week low of $273.21.

The large-cap stock has gained 23.17% over the past 12 months.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSLA stock is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.