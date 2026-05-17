Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
October 11, 2023, Brazil. In this photo illustration, the Anthropic logo is displayed on a smartphone screen
May 17, 2026 1:53 AM 2 min read

Chamath Palihapitiya Warns Anthropic Risks Becoming 'Friendster Of The AI Era' After Claude Refuses Stock Screening Prompt

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya is warning that Anthropic could fall behind in the artificial intelligence race after its chatbot Claude declined to complete a stock screening prompt that rival AI systems reportedly handled.

AI Model Test Sparks Claude Refusal Debate

On Saturday, in a post on X, Palihapitiya said he tested four leading AI models—xAI's Grok, Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude by running a "semi-complicated stock screening prompt."

He claimed the first three systems produced comparable results, while Claude "refused to do the work."

He criticized the outcome, writing, "Anthropic needs to solve the computer/power problem or they will be the Friendster of the AI era," referring to the once-popular social network that quickly lost market dominance.

Palihapitiya added, "Not the way to win guys…"

Anthropic Expands Claude Legal Tools

The update also included specialized legal features and broader enterprise tools such as Claude Code Security and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office integrations.

CEO Dario Amodei cited "80x growth" in usage and revenue.

In a separate development, Anthropic gained access to SpaceX and xAI's Colossus 1 supercomputer, underscoring rising competition for AI compute resources despite earlier tensions with Elon Musk.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved