Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya is warning that Anthropic could fall behind in the artificial intelligence race after its chatbot Claude declined to complete a stock screening prompt that rival AI systems reportedly handled.

AI Model Test Sparks Claude Refusal Debate

On Saturday, in a post on X, Palihapitiya said he tested four leading AI models—xAI's Grok, Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude by running a "semi-complicated stock screening prompt."

He claimed the first three systems produced comparable results, while Claude "refused to do the work."

He criticized the outcome, writing, "Anthropic needs to solve the computer/power problem or they will be the Friendster of the AI era," referring to the once-popular social network that quickly lost market dominance.

Palihapitiya added, "Not the way to win guys…"

Anthropic Expands Claude Legal Tools

The update also included specialized legal features and broader enterprise tools such as Claude Code Security and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office integrations.

CEO Dario Amodei cited "80x growth" in usage and revenue.

In a separate development, Anthropic gained access to SpaceX and xAI's Colossus 1 supercomputer, underscoring rising competition for AI compute resources despite earlier tensions with Elon Musk.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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